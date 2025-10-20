His Girlfriend Made A Mistake At Work And Is Worried She’s Going To Lose Her Job, So He Got Mad Because He’s Worried She’ll Drain His Savings

Financial stability is crucial in any relationship.

Would you be upset if your partner kept making mistakes at work and getting fired?

This man is worried about his girlfriend losing her job again after repeated issues with her cash register.

She had been unemployed before, and he’s worried it’s going to happen again.

AITA Gf on her final warning at her job My girlfriend is 27, and I’m 27, too. Am I the jerk after my GF told me she’s on her final warning and she’s stressing it after coming up short on her register at work?

This man advised his girlfriend to take her life and job seriously.

She’s had multiple jobs, all jobs that let you go over the littlest things. Not saying this is small, but she’s not a thief either. We live very modestly, but I told her straight up stop playing with your life. It’s not cool.

Now, she’s mad at him for being honest with her.

Last time this happened, she went 4 months unemployed. My savings of over $6000 went to nothing because I had to pay rent by myself, etc. But yeah, she’s mad at me. I have this new job and now I have this PTSD that she’s going to do it again. Mind you, she has a very well-paying job that she probably won’t find again.

Is he right to worried?

Tough love often comes from a place of fear and responsibility.

