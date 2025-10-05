His Girlfriend Told Him Not To Bring Her Anything While She Was Sick, So He Took Her At Her Word But She Told Him He Let Her Down By Not Reading Her Mind

Clear communication is the backbone of any relationship, especially in times of stress.

So when his sick girlfriend told him she didn’t need anything after he asked repeatedly, he gave her space and trusted her word.

But only afterward did she reveal she’d wanted him to read between the lines and get her something anyway.

AITA For not bringing my gf anything while she was sick? My girlfriend has been sick for the past three days. When she first told me, I asked if she needed anything, to which she only replied, “a stronger immune system.”

The next day I checked and asked if she’s been eating/drinking, which she says yes, she’s been eating/drinking and resting. Later in the day I checked in again, asking if she needs anything, saying I have soup. She replied with, “she’s okay for now.” Today I asked how she’s feeling and told her to get some rest, which she was receptive to, but later she tells me she’s going into work.

After work she tells me it’s hard for her to ask for things while sick, and small gestures like soup or tea would have meant a lot. She said she felt lonely she didn’t get that. I would have brought something, but she explicitly told me she was okay and didn’t say anything when I asked.

I figured I would allow her space to rest since she said she had food, and I did not want to risk us both getting sick. AITA for not bringing anything?

If his girlfriend really wanted something, then she should have said so.

Mind reading isn’t possible (that we currently know of, anyway).

It would be helpful if his girlfriend would speak up about her needs instead of expecting other people to anticipate them.

There’s a valuable lesson to be learned here for his girlfriend.

He tried to respect her boundaries while still being caring, but it looks like it backfired.

Ultimately, she can’t blame him for not delivering something she never asked for.

