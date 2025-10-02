His Cousin Wouldn’t Stop Gossiping About The Kids At The School She Used To Work At, So He Complained And Told Them All The Info She Gave Out

Who would have thought a teacher could be such a huge gossip?

Privacy doesn’t matter cuz they’re kids My wife has a cousin who works at a private elementary school as either a teacher or TA (either because her stories seem to change often). She is what I would consider a pick me girl, who always interrupts other people’s conversations with “that reminds me that one time I….” kinda thing.

When there’s no conversation, she would fill the silence with her life stories instead. One thing is, she keeps telling these stories from her work place, about kids and what “outrageous” things they did at school, or what kind of medical conditions they have and whether or not she believes them, with the kids’ names and all. Occasionally she also tell stories about the kids parents (i.e who got divorced, …) once again with names and other identifiable information.

Not only it gets annoying after some time (who gives a crap what happens at your work), but it also raise red flags with my wife and I. I have worked and my wife is working in universities, and we are well familiar with FERPA and student privacy laws (USA). So, these stories are huge breaches of confidentiality and wildly inappropriate in our eyes. At the latest family gathering in a restaurant, this cousin once again went on and on with her work stories about kids and their parents.

Not only that, she was so loud that other tables started looking at us. My wife, not able to stand it anymore, interrupted and said her behaviors were inappropriate and unprofessional. The cousin, probably having been confronted about this for the first time ever, got flustered and defensive. She went from “oh they’re second graders it doesn’t matter”, to cursing and berating my wife. Not wanting to make a scene, we got up and left.

Knowing the cousin was a blabbermouth and probably would continue telling her work stories to other unsuspecting listeners, I decided to wait a few weeks. Once it feels like enough time has passed, I reached out to the private school where she worked and submitted an anonymous complaint. I listed all the things she talked about, including kids and parents name, as far back as I could remember. I also listed the specific points of the law where I believed violations occurred.

I never got a response back from the school. But just couple weeks ago, we heard the the cousin in now “touring around” in her campervan. Could be she no longer has a job. Could be summer break. Who knows?

