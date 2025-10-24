His Mom Said She Won’t Attend His Daughter’s Wedding Reception Because She Was Uninvited To The Ceremony, So This Father Of The Bride Went No Contact With His Parents Over It

Weddings are happy occasions where families bond together.

AITA for going no contact with my parents over my daughter’s wedding My wife (47F) and I (49M) have a daughter (27 F) getting married next month. She has reluctantly been planning it for the past year. She would prefer to elope to a private destination or even just go to the courthouse. Her fiancée (30M) is amazing, and we couldn’t have hand-picked a better match for her. He wants a small family and close friends affair, 75-80 guests. They have booked everything.

Our daughter has always struggled with severe anxiety. This planning process has really been pushing her to the breaking point. On top of wedding planning, she is homesick living 600 miles away as well as dealing with other family health problems from far away. She’s overwhelmed. Last month, after several panic attacks, she and her fiancée had a serious conversation about final wedding plans. She wanted to cancel the ceremony and just have a celebration after they eloped. She isn’t comfortable standing in front of a group of people or even being the center of attention for the day. He didn’t feel comfortable hosting a party that he felt people would be expected to give gifts without witnessing the vows themselves.

They finally compromised two days before the invitations were mailed, that they would have a private ceremony with just their parents and siblings in attendance. Later in the evening they would have a full on reception with cocktail hour, meal, bar, cake and D.J. They attached a card to each invitation explaining a private ceremony and sent them out. My mom texted her as soon as she received hers to clarify they would not be able to witness the ceremony. My daughter confirmed that was the case. She explained how she was uncomfortable with the idea of it. She didn’t hear back after that. Fast forward 2-3 weeks to yesterday.

She text my mom to ask that she RSVP and offered to help her with the QR code if she needed help signing in. Again, no response. This afternoon she called my wife upset, because my mom had finally responded that they don’t like parties (my mom hosts 2-6 family parties a year and events for their church.) She said that if they couldn’t be at the ceremony they would not attend. When my wife told me the conversation, I tried to call mom to ask her about it. She has blocked me. Same with text messages. So, I used my wife’s phone to call her. I was never disrespectful but I was harsh. She kept saying they don’t like parties and their feelings are hurt. I tried to remind her we are there to support my daughter and it’s not about her. She didn’t care, their feelings are hurt. She kept bringing up that she had originally been invited (when they still were planning the big ceremony/reception together) and it wasn’t fair she didn’t get to go now.

I explained that my daughter was hurting too, and that my parents had taught me to be the bigger person. This was a once in a lifetime event and if she couldn’t support my daughter she would not only lose her and our new son-in-law but my wife and I as well. There was a lot more conversation, but ultimately, she said she was fine with her decision and the repercussions. I told her I loved her and hung up. I now feel guilty for drawing such a harsh line in the sand. We haven’t always had the best relationship but we’ve worked hard the last couple years to rebuild it. I feel like I just tore that up, but it’s for my only daughter. So, AITA?

