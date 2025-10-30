His Uncle Asked Him To Pick Up A Gift On His Vacation, But His Aunt Got Upset That He Didn’t Offer To Do The Same For Her

When a couple is getting divorced, it can make things awkward for the rest of the extended family.

What would you do if your uncle asked you to pick something up for him on your trip, but then your aunt got upset that you didn’t do the same for her?

AITA for not getting gifts on my parents’ friend’s behalf? My (27m) parents have been friends with Aunt ‘Emma’ and Uncle ‘Ted’ since they were in school.

Aunt Emma and Uncle Ted have a son(15), ‘John.’ Unfortunately they’ve hit a rough patch in their marriage. Arguments that have only gotten worse, to the point that they’re threatening each other with divorce.

Uncle Ted called before I went on my honeymoon in the US and asked me if he could transfer me some money to buy birthday gifts for John. He wanted me to get a Seattle Mariners(John’s favorite baseball team) hat and hoodie. I said ‘Sure.’ Didn’t think much of the request. Just went to the store and got the merch. Had them in a wrapped box at Uncle Ted’s office until it was John’s birthday.

When Aunt Emma saw the presents, though, she accused Uncle Ted of using money to win John over with more expensive presents.

She said I should have gotten something on her behalf too and could have billed her later. That it wasn’t fair of Uncle Ted to go behind her back and get something she couldn’t, and I shouldn’t have helped him in such a way. AITA?

