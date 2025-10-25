His Wife Wants To Apply For A Job At His Company, But He Thinks It’s A Terrible Idea

Working together will put any relationship to the test, so most people tend to want to avoid it. Not this guy’s partner, though.

AITAH for not wanting my partner to get a job at my company? I (29m) am lucky enough to have my dream job. I’m also very lucky to have a partner (30f) who is my best friend in the world. My partner works in the same industry as me, but isn’t as satisfied with her job as I am. A senior person at her company whom she respects a great deal is leaving to join mine, and it’s got her thinking about what it’d be like to go with them if a role opened up in their team. This person’s team sits in the same department as mine, so in the same office, on the same floor and in the same couple rows of seats. This isn’t something that has the potential of happening soon, so it’s completely hypothetical.

Now, my partner knows my feelings about working together. We live together and spend a lot of time together, so work can be a bit of a release for me. Selfishly, I’m protecting my work life, but I also can’t shake the feeling that working together would be extremely damaging to our relationship. She’s tried to assure me that we’d maintain a degree of separation at work, but having first-hand experience of working there, I’m honestly not sure how that could be possible in the same department. It’s too close. We both have the option to work from home but I go into the office most days, and I think it’d be unfair for either of us to dictate when the other should go in.

There’s also no current situation in my life where I have to be anything other than my truest self in front of my partner, so the idea of having to “keep it professional” makes me feel incredibly self-conscious. I think we should both be entitled to our own lives. There’s room for crossover (we both bring each other to work events) but to literally work together is too immediate for my liking. My partner is arguing that by setting this boundary, I am denying her of opportunities. It’s true that a role at my company would be great for her career, and if she was making more money, the quality of our shared life would increase.

She’d presumably have better job security, and knows from me that this is a place that looks after people. It’d be a great step for her, and it would mean no longer having to stress about the issues she’s facing in her current job. However, she hasn’t been looking for any other opportunities. It makes her sick to know that someone could offer her something and she’d have to turn it down because of me. But my company is just one tiny square in a whole city. I’d appreciate it if she at least tried looking elsewhere before setting her heart on it? AITA?

