HOA Notifies A Homeowner That His Trash Bins Violated The Rules, So He Calls To Ask For Details And Ends Up Calling Back Every Single Week

Imagine living in an HOA and being very careful to follow all of the rules, even the annoying rules that don’t really make sense.

What would you do if you still received a notice that you didn’t comply with a rule? Would you ignore it, fight it, or really annoy the HOA?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to get more information about what exactly he supposedly did wrong, then he uses this information to really annoy the HOA.

Let’s read all the details.

I’ll let you know every time I use my garbage can. I’ve never met anyone that said “Oh good, an HOA.” We all have trash cans, but the sight of them offends the delicate eyes of some, so I complied with the new rule of ‘no seeing bins from the street’. I find a notice of my bins being out, which is surprising because I’m the only one who touches the cans and I know I’m 100% compliant. I call in and ask why I got the notice.

The notice was really ridiculous.

The full description says “Bins in driveway with lids off.” I asked if this happen to be a Tuesday, and sure enough it was. Wednesday is pickup, and I was doing my weekly cleaning. I was using them, I calmly explained through gritted teeth. “Oh okay I’ll remove the notice.”

There has to be an easier way.

Great, but how do I prevent this from happening again? “Oh, uh….I guess notify us.” Alright, I said, I’ll notify you every time I’m using my trash cans. “Oh that won’t be necessary….” Clearly it is.

They finally got sick of the calls.

That was five Tuesdays ago. Today, I once again called promptly at ten o’clock and let Alan know I was about to use my trash cans. “You know what, Mr. Endoman? I’m just going to put a hold on any trash can notices for you.” Hey that would be swell, Alan. That would be swell.

Obviously, everyone has to use their trash bins and put them out for collection on trash pickup day.

It’s ridiculous to expect them to do anything else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is ridiculous!

This person suggests calling at a less convenient time.

I don’t know. I’d never live in an HOA either.

Another person suggests not letting the HOA off the hook that easily.

HOAs seem to intentionally try to annoy their residents.

