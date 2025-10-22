October 22, 2025 at 8:45 am

Home Inspector Was Checking To See If Anyone Was In The House, But He Found “Someone” That Made Him Scream

by Ben Auxier

A home inspector getting a surprise

TikTok/lpernas1995

This is the kind of experience that, while ultimately harmless, might make me rethink my entire career path, not gonna lie.

Here’s the spooky tale from TikTok user @lpernas1995:

A home inspector getting a surprise

TikTok/lpernas1995

“Respectfully, if whoever did this sees this video, your mom’s a hoe.”

A home inspector getting a surprise

TikTok/lpernas1995

“Number one rule in doing a home inspection is always clear the house first. Because squatters and trespassers there are real thing. Especially if the house has power. So here I am clearing the house. I go to open the garage door…”

A home inspector getting a surprise

TikTok/lpernas1995

“Oh, hi, life size ******* childhood nightmare nemesis Michael Myers, staring at me in the ******* face.”

A home inspector getting a surprise

TikTok/lpernas1995

“Yeah. Happy Friday. I got to scream like a little ***** this morning.”

@lpernas1995

Ya moms a hoe #homeinspection #fypage #homeinspector #inspector #halloween #fy

♬ original sound – Lpernas1995

This was uncalled for.

2025 08 28 19 21 23 Home Inspector Was Checking To See If Anyone Was In The House, But He Found Someone That Made Him Scream

We’re all shook now.

2025 08 28 19 21 44 Home Inspector Was Checking To See If Anyone Was In The House, But He Found Someone That Made Him Scream

Who knew this was one of the dangers of the profession?

2025 08 28 19 22 14 Home Inspector Was Checking To See If Anyone Was In The House, But He Found Someone That Made Him Scream

The layers are piling on.

2025 08 28 19 21 58 Home Inspector Was Checking To See If Anyone Was In The House, But He Found Someone That Made Him Scream

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go change my pants.

