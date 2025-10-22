Home Inspector Was Checking To See If Anyone Was In The House, But He Found “Someone” That Made Him Scream

This is the kind of experience that, while ultimately harmless, might make me rethink my entire career path, not gonna lie.

Here’s the spooky tale from TikTok user @lpernas1995:

“Respectfully, if whoever did this sees this video, your mom’s a hoe.”

“Number one rule in doing a home inspection is always clear the house first. Because squatters and trespassers there are real thing. Especially if the house has power. So here I am clearing the house. I go to open the garage door…”

“Oh, hi, life size ******* childhood nightmare nemesis Michael Myers, staring at me in the ******* face.”

“Yeah. Happy Friday. I got to scream like a little ***** this morning.”

This was uncalled for.

We’re all shook now.

Who knew this was one of the dangers of the profession?

The layers are piling on.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go change my pants.

