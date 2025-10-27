Homeowner Was Mistaken For A Gardener By A Snobby Woman, So He Decided To Teach Her A Lesson In Humility

Some people are so blinded by their own assumptions that they can’t see what’s right in front of them.

When a woman mistook a well-off homeowner for a lawn worker, he decided to teach her a lesson she wouldn’t soon forget.

Read on for the full story!

Lawn service payment Background: My former supervisor is Hispanic — this is important to note. His wife runs a successful business, and together, they both make a good income. Cast:

S – Supervisor

EW – Entitled Woman

This supervisor did very well for himself, but in this community, certain entitled people liked to make assumptions.

Several years ago, S and his wife purchased a home in a very upscale neighborhood in a large city in South Texas. As one might expect, South Texas in the summer is blistering hot. Many of the lawn service companies hire Hispanic laborers to service lawns in the area. These companies usually have a truck with a trailer full of lawn equipment. Story:

It is summer in South Texas. S put on some shorts, a ratty t-shirt, and tennis shoes. He tied a bandanna around his head, pulled out his lawn mower, and proceeded to mow his lawn.

So soon the supervisor and entitled woman come face to face.

EW was driving down the street and saw S. She was driving a high-end Cadillac and wearing a fur coat in the blistering South Texas summer. She pulled up next to S and proceeded to ask him how much he charged to do lawns. He tried to tell EW that he didn’t do lawn service — he was cutting his yard.

But it didn’t seem like the entitled woman was listening to a word he was saying.

EW wasn’t absorbing anything S was telling her. After a brief back and forth, it became obvious to S that even without a truck and trailer, and even after telling her he lived there, EW would not accept this explanation. So S finally decided to give EW his price for doing lawn work.

He decided he knew exactly how to get this woman’s attention.

S told EW his payment was that he gets to ***** with the owner’s wife. This finally seemed to sink in, and EW couldn’t drive away fast enough. I still laugh at that story — hope it’s amusing to you.

And that’s why you don’t make assumptions about people!

What did Reddit make of this story?

Some people have clever ways of advertising their intentions to others.

This commenter chimes in with a similar story.

This commenter feels sorry for how certain people are sometimes treated in this country.

This supervisor didn’t even raise his voice at her, and he didn’t have to.

His sharp one-liner is sure to stick with this entitled woman for years to come.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.