Boss Suspends His Hardworking Manager For One Small Mistake, And Now The Whole Department Is Stressed Without Their Manager

This is written from the perspective of a person being screwed over by someone else’s malicious compliance….& I’m loving it. I work for a medium-size development company in a mid-size City. The company has about ten employees, and we collectively manage a little under 50 million dollars worth of residential and commercial real estate.

We are definitely understaffed. The person who owns the company has a temper and, as employees, a lot of what we do is to manage what information she knows about the company to keep her temper in check. Our longest term employee is our amazing head of facilities who has been with the company for about 8 years and he knows/does EVERYTHING and we are always SOL without him, because he is pretty amazing at his job.

He can’t even really take a day off without receiving at least a few phone calls from staff, even on his sick days, we just need him that badly. And, being a great human, he is always there for us. Well, he made a pretty big mistake on Friday, because he is human, and it really isn’t that a huge deal in that it didn’t cost our company any money, we apologized, and everything is basically fine. However, the woman who owns our company accidentally saw an email about it on someone else’s computer and she lost her mind and he received a one-week suspension….as he has around weeks worth of built up PTO, and even the woman who does HR/payroll thinks the suspension is unjust, it will be paid.

Annnd we are completely falling apart without him. I finally broke down and texted him for help, and he said, “sorry! I’m suspended! Can’t help! Lol” The woman who owns our company was even asking where he was earlier when she couldn’t find something. It’s already epic, and we’re only one day in. The employee in me is panicking, and the human in me is rubbing hands together in glee.

