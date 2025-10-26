Hospital Janitor Got Yelled At By A Rude Patient Who Thought She Was A Nurse, But When The Real Nurse Walked In, The Patient Instantly Regretted It

Some people don’t realize how nasty they sound until they embarrass themselves in front of the wrong person.

Imagine you’re working the late shift at a hospital, just trying to finish your rounds before clocking out.

You walk into a room quietly, only to have a patient start shouting at you for being a “bad nurse.”

Would you correct them right away? Or would you hear them out?

In the following story, one hospital janitor finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Treat hospital workers like punching bags, you get what’s coming for you. I used to be a janitor at a local hospital throughout 2016. I was the “floater” out of our evening crew, so I’d go into various patient floors, help out the janitor who was regularly there, and fill in for those who had their days off. Let me tell you, it’s really rough being naturally introverted and exhausted as **** because it was 10:30 at night, and I was making my last rounds before clocking out. I would go into every patient room and see if there was a trash bag that needed to be replaced, and such.

Then, he realized she wasn’t a nurse.

I go into this one room and see that this elderly patient looks asleep, so I try to do my thing quietly. Still, then I hear, “Oh, there you are! I’ve been waiting 40 ********* minutes for you to answer my calls. You can’t be that good of a nurse if you can’t do basic ****…” and so on… Being awkward and not a nurse, I’m feebly replying, “Oh, I’m sorry you’re not having a good experience. It’s near the change of shifts and getting a little busy at the nurses’ stat—“ and I am cut off by this patient’s actual nurse, coming in to dismiss herself and introduce who will replace her for the night shift. Oh my lawd, this old dude turned the brightest shade of red when he realized I wasn’t a nurse.

She just laughed to herself and left.

Sure, I was wearing hospital scrubs, but I also had my pockets full of trash bags and brought in a dust mop as well, so I personally feel like that’s enough identifiers. He covered his face and profusely apologized, and I halfway felt bad because now he’s the awkward one. At the same time, he was giving me so much **** that was meant for someone else. I just chuckled and scooted myself out of there because he deserved to feel embarrassed for willingly treating someone like that.

What a nasty attitude! Maybe that’s why he hadn’t seen his nurse in so long. Sheesh.