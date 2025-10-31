Hotel Guest Throws Keys At Valet So Hard It Hurt, So The Valet Refuses To Park The Guest’s Car And Talks To The Police Instead

Imagine going to a hotel that offers valet parking. It’s late, and you’re tired after a long drive. Would you patiently wait your turn at valet, or would you try to push ahead in line and curse at the person who is about to park your car?

In this story, one guest chooses the second option, and the valet is not up for humoring him. Instead, he refuses to park the car.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

In trouble over someone throwing keys at me OK so here it goes. I work as a valet through a company contacted for hotels. One of my nightly duties is to make sure everyone is charged for parking so I have to step away from the booth to go do paperwork. It’s a regular nightly occurrence. So while I’m doing paperwork a guest pulls up and the front desk lets me know to park it. I step outside to grab his keys. Another guest pulls up right behind him. Let’s call the guy in the back guest #2.

Guest #2 is pretty rude.

Guest #2 gets out of his car and asks me to valet for him. That’s fine but I’m trying to talk to guest #1. Guest #2 finishes unloading and as guest #1 heads inside #2 throws his keys at me. Pretty disrespectful and it hurt. It’s 6° Fahrenheit and my hands are cracked. The keys bounce off my chest and hit my hands. That just irritates me. So I look over and wait for an apology.

There’s not going to be an apology.

Guest #2 tells me that I saw him lean back for the throw and I should have caught them. Then he says that he’s been traveling all day and to give him his ticket because he’s “not in the mood for my nonsense.” I really don’t feel like valeting his car at this point so I go inside and phone security to let him know he needs to park himself. I walk inside to the front desk and just ask for security to step down. During this time the guest walks inside and tells the desk attendant he’s checking in.

Guest #2 looks over at me and asks for his valet ticket.

Not so fast!

I let him know I won’t give him a ticket until I talk to security. Then the front desk attendant tells me to ticket him. I’m still standing firm. It’s not OK. Guest #2 looks over at me and proceeds to tell me “not to mess with me” multiple times and to “give me my freaking ticket.”

Time to talk to the police.

I’m still shocked that anyone would do that in front of the desk. He gets finished checking in and tells me he needs his keys then. The hotel employs two of duty police officers for the late shift. One of them hears the guest #2. The officer steps over to ask me what’s going on. I tell the cop everything that’s happened to this point and he takes guest #2 outside to grab his keys. At this point security still hasn’t arrived. The this shift valet guy we have arrived though. So I fill him in and he just writes the guy a ticket like nothing happened.

Security isn’t very helpful.

Five minutes later security arrives. I fill him in and he just asks me whether or not the man intended to hurt me. I told him I can’t speak for his intentions but it did hurt. So he says he can’t do anything. I ask for security footage. He says I have to have my boss ask. Fine. I’m OK with this. I’ll just do it the next day.

The hotel tries to appease the guest.

So I find to find out before I leave that the guy is so upset the hotel had to give him free parking and buy him a beer at the bar to calm him down. Now I’m really mad. But at this point there’s nothing I can do. The next day (today) my boss texts me. He sent that I need to take the rest of the week off based on an email he received. Then says we need to talk face to face. And here I am now going in. Still pretty mad.

