Husband Learned That His Sister-In-Law Is Exploiting His Wife After She Needed Help, So They Are Moving Out On Their Own

Asking for help is a delicate situation because you’re admitting you are vulnerable and that gives a way for people to take advantage of you.

See why this man is furious with his sister-in-law.

AITA for leaving after my wife told me that my SIL is controlling her I left my house a few hours ago with my wife after she told me my sister-in-law (SIL) has been making her work. She doesn’t want to and she’s controlling her behind our back she said she’s been making her work for her.

It was exploitation from the start.

It began a month when my SIL asked for help and now she’s working all the time instead of shared efforts from both of them. She said she can’t tolerate my sister-in-law. After she told me everything she’s been through I grabbed my bags and her and left. My mom and my brother were asking me questions as we were leaving but I ignored them and we left. We are staying in a hotel as I am looking for a room to rent and my father called me and he asked me to come back. I am his youngest son and so I have rights to live in his home.

But he won’t give in to the pressure.

I said I am the youngest that’s why my wife was getting bullied by my older hag of SIL. I told him I won’t return and we prefer peace. My dad said that he will make sure that I and my wife get peace. My mom called me and she said I should return and she will help us. AITA if I leave my messed up family? My parents are innocent but my SIL was bullying my wife and she made her a servant.

Here is what people are saying.

THIS. Don’t turn back.

This is nice.

Good idea. Predators prey on the meek.

VERY toxic.

It will be refreshing for them.

I’m glad they’re moving out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.