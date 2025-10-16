Husband Overheard Plans For His Truck Without His Consent, So He Drew A Line And Sparked A Bitter Argument With His Wife

Weddings often come with expectations, both spoken and unspoken.

But for one man, those expectations turned into demands when he found out his wife promised his truck to his brother-in-law without even asking his permission.

The ensuing argument brought years of resentment to the surface.

AITA for not letting my brother in law to use my truck I (42M) have a brother-in-law who is getting married and has his Stag and Doe this weekend.

Through the whole process, he has discussed details about the event with my wife but never with me, even though apparently I’m supposed to do things at the event—which I’ve only been told about by my wife.

Yesterday when I came home, I overheard them talking about using my truck to move things to and from the event.

When I brought this up to my wife, she said that she told her brother it was okay. I said no, it’s not, because they didn’t come and ask me directly and it’s rude to assume I’d be okay with that. This led to a huge fight where I was told I’m an AH and not to come to the event if I’m not willing to help. So, AITA?

He didn’t find it fair to be dragged into plans he never agreed to, and somehow speaking his mind made him the villain in his wife’s eyes.

At the end of the day, all he really wanted was a little respect.

