Husband Wants To Split Honeymoon Costs With His Wife, But She Wants Him To Pay For The Entire Trip

A honeymoon is supposed to be a romantic getaway to celebrate love and marriage.

But who should pay for the honeymoon? Should husband and wife share the expenses, or should one person pay for the whole trip?

In this story, a couple was planning their honeymoon in Bali, but they disagree about who should pay.

Their disagreement escalated into a heated argument… and now, they’re not talking to each other.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for telling my wife that if she has no money = no honeymoon? We are 28M and 28F. We have known each other for 5+ years and got married in March. We both work and have a joint account for house bills and investments. The rest stays in our respective personal accounts for individual use and control. We earn roughly the same, but I end up saving around $1,500 above, while she barely saves anything. She covers unnecessary and “cute” Instagram products.

We’re planning our honeymoon to Bali for months. It already feels very late. Last night, we were deeply discussing it as we are getting impatient. I found a decent deal and suggested we book right away. I asked her to book my ticket, and I’d book hers.

She made a smiley face and asked me to book for both of us, saying she’d pay me back later. Her idea isn’t bad, but I believe that things like marriage, honeymoon, travel, and kids planning should only be done when you’re financially ready. So I declined the offer and told her to wait. She said not to ruin the plan we fixed and told me not to be “greedy,” as memories matter more than money.

It quickly turned into a quarrel. It ended with her saying stereotypical things like, “It’s a shame for a husband to not pay for the honeymoon” and “Men have been doing it for ages.” It really annoyed me. Currently, we’re not talking to each other. So, who’s the jerk here? I need a fair perspective.

Marriage is about partnership, and agreeing on finances is part of that.

