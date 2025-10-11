Inconsiderate Woman Refuses To Park Inside The Spot Lines, So Her Neighbors Park So Close She Can’t Get In Her Car

What would you do if you had an inconsiderate neighbor who parked in a way that made it impossible for you to park in your own parking spots?

Would you try talking to the neighbor about the problem, or would you teach her a lesson?

In this story, one couple tries to talk to their neighbor about the problem, but when that doesn’t work, they try something else.

Let’s read the would story.

AITA for deliberately parking in my neighbour and making her late for work? My neighbour is a chronic double spacer. We have 4 car parks directly outside our 2 houses on the street. Almost every day when we get home(I work 8-5, partner 9-7), we find her parked right in the middle of our 4 spaces over 2 of them. This drives us mad. We only work a 4 day week while she works a 5 day so we have Fridays off and she doesn’t.

Talking to the neighbor about the situation doesn’t help.

We have asked her dozens of times to park inside 1 space. And she constantly gives us excuses like being too tired after work (she works 10-3 as a teachers assistant) or having heavy stuff to carry (which makes no sense because she parks in the middle of the 4 parks instead of 1 of the first 2 which are directly in front of her house). Thursday i had enough, I had a patient pass away on me at work(I work in a nursing home) and was upset and frustrated so when I found her parked in the middle again, so I parked as close to her as possible without hitting her car. I texted my husband asking him to do the same and he agreed.

They intentionally made her late.

We always sleep in on Fridays but made sure to set our alarms for 9:45 so that she wouldn’t be too late for work. (She usually leaves around 9:35). Obviously drama ensued. We moved the cars for her in the morning and she was 15 mins late for work. She has now sent us a snotty email saying that we made her get a formal warning for being late too many times. I feel a bit guilty but as hubby has pointed out, she has clearly been late many times before so its not entirely our fault. AITA or am I justified here?

That neighbor deserves to face some consequences for her actions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She tried to talk to her first.

She could call a tow truck.

She deserves to get a taste of her own medicine.

This person has questions.

This person would keep it up.

If a neighbor’s not being neighborly, it’s time to show them how that feels.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.