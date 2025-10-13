Irate Woman Stalks Salesmen Through The Store Trying To Make Sure He’s Not Missing Any Sales, So He Gets The Manager To Kick Her Out

When you work in sales, you have to expect that you will run into some people who get upset with the job you perform, but what would you do if someone was trying to sabotage your business?

A firm “no” and a soft “no” My last retail experience wasn’t working directly for a retail company. I worked for a 3rd party vendor that had contracts with a couple big box retailers.

I sold satellite tv subscriptions for one of the satellite tv companies. I did not work for the tv service company, I just sold their product. My paycheck came from the 3rd party vendor. Doing sales you hear “no” quite a bit. Most of my sales were people who said “No.” first, and eventually, after a couple of rebuttals, bought. That’s the nature of sales.

Doing this job, however, I had to be able to tell the difference between a firm “no” and a soft “no”. A firm “No” was something out of my power to fix. “My apartment faces the wrong way.” (an issue with satellite), “My apartment/HOA won’t allow it.”, “I’m in a contract that I can’t get out of.” (it is a problem sometimes), “I live with my parents.” A soft no, on the other hand is something like “I don’t like satellite because….” (just tell them that all cable is satellite and close the sale), “I’m in a hurry.” (just tell them that it won’t take but five minutes). “Not today.” (just say something to catch their attention).

One afternoon, I’m still in training. A guy walks by and I pitch to him, he says “No, not right now.” That is a soft no, so I give him a rebuttal and he stops, responds and we talk for a bit. A very friendly conversation. He made a couple comments about needing to go somewhere, but he still remained where he was, smiling and talking.

Eventually he walked away and I spun around to find myself staring another woman in the eyes. She starts yelling “You are a very rude man. He told you several times that he wasn’t interested and you wouldn’t let him go, you just kept talking to him and badgering him over and over again.” This is someone I just don’t want to waste my time with.

I was a good ten feet from the man in question, I never blocked him in, he was free to leave at any time, he was the one who said he was in a hurry but still stood there and talked to me, and I’m paid commission, so I’m not going to tell a potential sale “You said you’re in a hurry, why are you still talking to me?” This is just a woman, who hates salesmen and is going to find any possible reason to yell at one for any injustice she imagines.

I’m not going to argue with her or even say a word to her. I let her yell and I walk away. I go back to my table, but she’s still nearby. I pitch to another passerby and she yells “Don’t waste your time with him, he’s a jerk.” to the customer.

I pitch to the next person who walks by. She yells again insulting me and my product. I walk away. In most stores I don’t hang at the table, I walk around to other departments.

For example, housewares is a great place to find someone who’s just moved. The place with the bubble wrap is a great place to find someone who’s moving to a new place. Great potential customers. I say “Hi” to someone to start a pitch, she’s there warning people of the dangers that is me.

Finally I turn to her “Do you have any place you have to be?” She said “No.” then explained that she was going to prevent me from doing to anyone else what I did to that guy. Now, had I been as nasty as she said I was, the guy she’s championing would have said something. Not shaken my hand as he left.

My theory that she is someone who hates salesmen is now confirmed. I’ve been in sales along time, I know the type. I head back to electronics and I tell the person behind the counter about my stalker who also is wondering what this woman imaged I did since she saw the entire exchange and saw nothing wrong with what I did.

I tell the electronics person to get the manager involved because this woman is now harassing me. I must have a high tolerance because the manager was already looking for her. It seems that one of the people I was pitching to who she yelled at complained about her as did another employee.

