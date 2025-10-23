Kind Friend Is Used To Her Roommate Taking Advantage Of Her, But Now That She’s Sick And Her Friend Is Keeping Her Awake, She’s Finally Had Enough

Living with friends always sounds like a lot of fun – and it is, in theory at least.

But when you have very different attitudes and approaches to things like money and routines, things can get a whole lot more complicated.

That’s exactly what the woman in this story found out when she was disrespected by her roommate time and time again.

Read on to find out how she eventually reached the final straw.

AITA for telling my roommate to quiet down after 10:30pm? I am a 22-year-old woman, and back when I was 20 I met this girl at work (at the time she was 19, now she’s 21). She had a not so great living situation. She had just quit her job and was going to move back home and it also would have been really rough for her. So I offered to have her live on my couch until she was back on her feet and we could get a place together.

Let’s see what happened during the time they lived together.

She lived rent free on my couch for seven months, but once she got a job and we got a place together everything was fine. She bounced from job to job for the last couple years, and due to some mental health issues got laid off from her job two months ago. Here is the thing. Due to the nature of how our friendship/living together started, I’ve always paid for things like groceries. And I never had a problem with this, because I have always had a steady job and just thought I was helping a friend out.

But then, things started to change.

Roughly six months ago, she couldn’t make rent, so I covered for her – and she has yet to pay me about after multiple reminders. She also missed rent last month. It also happens that about six months ago she made some new friends. They all still live with their parents and don’t really have jobs.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this has made things different.

They will come over to our place and hang out (to smoke weed, drink and chill). All fine, however they all very loud, and I work in healthcare and have to be up at 5:15am. I have brought this up to her multiple times and always get the response of “oh my bad. I’ll talk to them and we will be quieter.” But here is the kicker. I am sick, caught some stupid cold. I have a pretty weak immune system so this kind of stuff hits me hard. However I have still been going to work (I live in the US and well, we’ve got to pay rent somehow).

And what the roommate did in this situation was the final straw.

I get home from going to dinner with my grandpa and her friends are over, fine no biggy. Then 10:30 rolls around. I send her a text saying, “do you mind keeping it down” – then, after about five minutes I opened my door and just said it to the group. She said something sassy and I retorted back with the fact my room is the only one in the apartment that is connected to the living room. I didn’t know this until morning, but she knocked on my other roommate’s door asking if they were loud, and the other roommate agreed with me but mentioned that I’m sick and she isn’t.

Read on to find out what happened next.

They were loud until 1am. I sent a message this morning saying “I wasn’t trying to be mean but I really need my sleep right now,” to which she responded with some random stuff from over a year ago. Now I’m wondering if my feeling are valid or if should I have just ignored them. AITA?

It’s crazy that not only is she supporting her friend financially, that she’s also having to impose rules that pertain to basic decency.

She’s basically the parent to this woman, who is seemingly refusing to grow up.

It’s super disrespectful.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that it was time for the other woman to grow up.

While others encouraged her to get a firm commitment on repayment.

Meanwhile, this Redditor advised a frank conversation.

It’s clear that this woman’s kindness is being taken advantage of by someone she considered a friend.

When your roommate is sick it’s common courtesy to be respectful of their need for sleep, and partying into the night definitely isn’t respect.

And that’s before you consider the fact that the roommate is allowing her friend to pay for things for her – okay for the short term, but when it’s a regular occurrence like this it’s really not cool.

She needs to grow up.

