Late-Night Shopper Was Mistaken For A Kroger Employee, So An Angry Customer Started Screaming Like A Crazy Person To Get His Way

As seen time and time again, some people have a hard time telling the difference between store employees and regular shoppers.

One late-night customer took that confusion to a whole new level when he decided that yelling aggressively at a regular shopper was the best way to get help finding his items.

one time at kroger, i got yelled at.. One time I went to Kroger at like midnight. I had a blue jacket on from work I just got off, and it didn’t say anything related to Kroger on it. I was walking down an aisle with my headphones in, and I kept hearing this guy screaming behind me from down the aisle.

This guy was comin’ in hot.

I took my buds out, and he was screaming, “THE ****, CAN YOU HELP ME??” I just kept walking because I AIN’T WORK THERE, lol.

Finally, the shopper had no choice but to yell back.

So finally I just screamed back, “I don’t work here!!”

Which only made the other guy angrier.

He yelled back, “STUPID *** ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS SAY THAT” and then inserted more rude words. Like, I didn’t have to say anything!

Aggressive much?

What did Reddit think?

People with common sense understand what it means when someone has headphones in.

Hasn’t this guy ever heard of asking nicely?

Sometimes it’s better to be aware of your surroundings.

He left the store annoyed but amused, wondering what it is about his look that screams “employee.”

Maybe next time he’ll keep the headphones in and just keep walkin’.

