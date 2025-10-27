Lawyer Did A Free Writing Sample As Part Of A Job Interview, But The Firm Ghosted Him And He Found Out They Used His Writing Sample For One Of Their Court Cases

Some firms have some shady practices to get free labor.

This lawyer stumbled into one who asked him for a free writing sample, which they later used for a case they were working on.

His revenge was swift and satisfying, though.

Read the full story below.

Want me to work for my ‘interview’? Will do! I mostly work in a niche-ish area of law called discovery. Basically, when someone starts a legal proceeding, each party gets to ask other parties for certain documents relevant to the case. Sometimes parties refuse to produce certain documents because of reasons like attorney-client privilege. I argue why my clients’ documents are properly withheld or the other sides’ documents are improperly withheld. One day, I see a job board post from a local law firm looking for a research/writing position with required experience in discovery disputes. This raises a red flag for two reasons. First, local law firms normally do not need to hire full time R&W people because >95% of that firms cases are very similar (i.e. a personal injury firm normally only handles personal injury cases, so keeping a full-time researcher is not worthwhile when all your cases are basically the same). When these local firms need something researched they either just do it themselves or pay someone else for a few hours of work. Second, this local firm hired a friend of mine by telling them “start here, work hard, and move up to senior associate in a few years” before promptly letting them go after a few busy months.

The lawyer’s interview went like this.

I went ahead and sent my resume over and got scheduled for an interview pretty quickly. During the interview I gave them a fairly high salary ask which they agreed to almost instantly. Then the partner hits me with the following: Partner: “We ask all candidates to provide a writing sample before the final interview.” Me: “Sure thing. I thought I attached one to the application, but let me grab my phone and double check.” P: “Oh not that writing sample, that is too generic for evaluation. Here is a legal question that we want you to research.” M: “I see. More than happy to do that at an hourly rate.” P: “It should be fairly quick work. No other candidate has asked us for writing-sample-compensation, and this makes it seem like you won’t be a team player. If you aren’t interested in the position just tell us.” M: “Let me think about it.”

He did the sample but he made sure he got a written guarantee.

So I go home and search a couple of local court dockets and wouldn’t you know it this firm is involved in a case with a hearing set on exactly the discovery question they want me to produce a free ‘writing sample’ on. I send an email back saying, “sure thing I will make the writing sample, as long as it guarantees consideration for the R&W position.” They say yes. I write a fantastic memo and send it in. A few weeks go by and I email asking for an update on the final interview. No response.

He wasn’t surprised about what he found.

Then I check that court docket and wouldn’t you know it they straight up copy/pasted parts of my memo in the response. I send a demand letter for payment + fees. No response. I file a lawsuit for fraud. Oh baby THEN I got a response. A frothy, salty response. I got called some names. They went on and on about how I was going to lose AND after I lost how they were going to counter sue me. I said “sounds good, can’t wait to lose. I guess you did hire a full time R&W attorney. I mean, it would be like baby-town frolics easy to win if you never hired for that position. Actually, it would be even easier if you never even had a final interview for the spot. I’m sure you aren’t that dumb though.” Got the check 30 days later.

Was it so hard to just pay for someone’s hard work?

Let’s see what people have to say about this.

This one is baffled.

This person finds the humor in it.

Bravo, says this user.

This person shares a related story.

And people seem to like this story.

You can’t outsmart someone who argues for a living.