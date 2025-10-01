Man Asked His Roommate To Stop Using His Expensive Prescription Shampoo, But His Roommate Called Him “Selfish”

Sharing a living space can sometimes create tension over personal items.

AITA for asking my roommate to stop using my expensive shampoo? I (19M) share an apartment with my roommate (20M). We get along fine, but recently I noticed my shampoo bottles emptying way faster than they should. It’s not just any shampoo. I have a scalp condition, so I buy a specific medicated brand that costs like 25€ a bottle.

Last week, I caught him using it in the shower. I asked him about it, and he said, “Bro, it’s just shampoo. Calm down.” I told him that it’s not “just shampoo.” It’s literally prescribed for my scalp and also really expensive.

He rolled his eyes and said I was being dramatic and that if I don’t want him to use it, I should “hide it.” I feel like he should respect my stuff without me needing to hide it. I told him to buy his own.

But now, he’s being passive-aggressive. He’s also telling mutual friends I’m “selfish over soap.” So, AITA for asking my roommate not to use my shampoo?

Protecting your personal belongings is not being selfish.

