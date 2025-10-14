Man Bought Concert Tickets For Himself And His Friend, But His Friend Refused To Pay Him Back

Money issues can sometimes put a strain on friendships.

If you bought tickets to a concert for yourself and a friend, would you let the friend know how much the tickets cost before buying them, or would you just assume the expense wouldn’t be a big deal?

AITA for telling my friend to stop worrying so much about money? I (21M) and my friend Jeff (23M) are both staying in our college town over the summer. A few days ago, I mentioned this live music show happening near us. I told him we could go to it tonight. Today, I got the tickets, and they both came out to $32.46 each.

I texted him asking him to Venmo me. He replies, “Wait, hold up. We need to pay?” Then, he goes on about how he doesn’t want to spend too much money right now and suggests we just go to a park or swimming or something together.

I told him to calm down because it’s really not that much. He texted that he needed that money for rent. That’s when I got frustrated and told him he could just ask his parents for help if he needed money. He got mad and texted that I was being dismissive and that not everyone “has the privilege” to run to their parents whenever they’re short on money.

I didn’t mean it in a condescending way. I just felt like he was making too big of a deal out of a pretty small amount. $32 really isn’t much and isn’t unreasonable, but he’s clearly mad and thinks I don’t understand. So, AITA for telling him to ask his parents for money instead of freaking out about the ticket?

