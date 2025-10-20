Man Goes Into A Store To Drop Off Something For The Owner, But Another Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee And Gets Mad When He Refuses To Help Her

Imagine going into a store, but another customer mistakes you for an employee.

What would you do if they refused to believe that you don’t work there even after you corrected them?

The guy in this story was in that exact situation.

He shares how a woman at a store mistook him for a store worker and yelled at him!

Check out the full story to see how he handled the situation.

Only the blind would think I was in store uniform Many years ago, I did side work fixing people’s personal computers. If it was a hardware issue, I would diagnose it for them. If it was software/OS related I generally fixed it for them. I also had a huge collection of what would be called NSFW t-shirts.

Supplied for friends and relatives that were curious to see how outrageous a shirt had to be before I wouldn’t be seen in public wearing it (since they avoided outright racism/misogyny/bigotry they never found the limit).

One day, someone I knew asked me if I could fix their kids PC. Turned out the kid had discovered **** and “game cheat sites”; and the resulting malware infestation was bogging it down.

I fixed the thing, installed some decent anti-virus software, and arranged to drop it off at the guys place of work (a large grocery chain) since I was driving by there early one weekend morning on the way to help my sister with some remodeling work. I stopped in, and he was doing morning inventory of the meat cast so he asked me to just drop it off on the meat managers desk. I did so, and then went to pick up snacks for the road.

A woman about my age comes up to me when I’m on the chip aisle and starts yelling at me about the large amount of missing product. I asked her why she was telling me this, and her answer was “You are wearing the uniform”. Male employees of this company generally wore either a grey polo with company logo (or a white button down shirt and tie), dark colored slacks, a navy blue apron, and black shoes/boots.

I was wearing scuffed brown boots, stained and torn blue jeans, and a shirt inspired by a Jack Drood t-shirt my BIL had given me (If you haven’t read Simon Green’s Secret Histories, sorry). I just asked her what part of my clothing looked remotely like the employee uniform and walked off.

A few minutes later I walked by customer service, and she was yelling at the staff about the rude/unhelpful employee on the chip aisle.

I stopped for a second, she says “that’s him!”. I just told the staff I was hoping to save them time, paid, and left. She was still yelling when I went out the door.

