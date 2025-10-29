Man Goes Shopping Alone At A Popular Sewing Supply Store, But When He Approaches The Thread Area, A Woman Lets Him Know She Can’t Help Him

Have you ever wondered what it’s like shopping alone at a fabric supply store… as a man?

Apparently, it’s the wild west of unsolicited customer service.

A man shared his experience, and it’s confusing.

I’ve read his story twice and I’m still not sure if the woman was trying to flirt with him, trying to help or just being condescending.

Let’s check it out and read the comments.

Unprompted, woman tells me she doesn’t work here. I was shopping at a popular fabric/sewing supply store. I needed some thread and as I approached the area, a woman standing there looks at me and says “I don’t work here”.

I had no intention of asking her for help, I knew exactly what I needed, so it seemed odd to me.

He was confused, but curious.

Thinking it was because I’m one of the few males in the store, I politely asked her why she said that. She said something about how she thought I might ask for help and wanted to make sure I knew she couldn’t help me. Then the best part, without me asking she proceeds to explain all the different types of threads to me!

I guess she could help him, after all, even if he didn’t ask for help.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

The explanation.

Ohh!

A rare case of womansplaining.

Her mom knew the struggle.

More like employeesplaining, in this case.

Maybe she was just trying to flirt.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.