Man Is On An International Work Trip With His Wife, But He Doesn’t Want Her To Go Exploring Without Him

Traveling for work can be a lot of fun if you have some extra time to explore the new area and treat it kind of like a vacation.

What would you do if you were on a work trip with your wife, but you had to work during the weekend and she didn’t, so she wanted to go see some of the sites?

That is what happened to the husband in this story, and he got upset that she wanted to go exploring without him.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for being upset that my wife wants to explore without me My wife (26F) and I (32M) just landed in a new country for work last week.

I was told today that I have to work this weekend, my wife on the other hand does not.

No sense in wasting the weekend at the hotel.

She wants to go for the weekend to the closest city and explore the new culture.

I asked her to wait till next weekend so we can explore together. And she got upset because she does not want to spend half days on the weekend in our temporary hotel. AITAH?

Yes. This is a great opportunity to explore the new area.

She can find fun stuff to do and then go back with him.

Just sitting at a hotel in a new country is a complete waste of time.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

There are plenty of things to see.

Yes, why would he want her to be bored?

Oh, I’m sure he would want to go out.

This commenter says the wife should have fun.

His FOMO is real, but he needs to get over it.

Let her explore and report back.

