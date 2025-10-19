Man Is Supposed To Contribute Money To Household Expenses, But When He Gambles All Of His Money Away, His Roommate Kicks Him Out

Usually in a rental situation, roommates split the bills, but sometimes roommates come up with other agreements.

Imagine having a roommate who was supposed to contribute his money to help pay the bills, but he gambled it all away instead.

That’s what one Redditor is dealing with, and they’re not sure if they handled the situation well or not.

Read the story below to find out exactly what is going on in this apartment.

AITA I kicked my friend out? So my friend, we will call him “Jack,” we have a mutual agreement.

I cover the roof over our head and food. And he splits whatever money he gets with me.

But Jack has been violating this agreement for some time now.

Five times in a row, Jack has [gotten] money sent to him and, instead of giving me any of it, he goes to the casino and just wastes it off.

I keep telling him things are about to change, and he keeps doing it.

And then, today, they did something extraordinary.

So today, I locked him out of the house. Put all his stuff on the porch.

He won’t quit texting me asking to let him in. I feel bad, but he caused it himself right? I have to stand my ground.

Was this renter in the right for locking out his roomie? Let’s see if Reddit thinks this situation is fair to Jack.

Read the comments below to see for yourself.

People had opinions on this arrangement.

Although, one reader noted it wasn’t cool to kick the roommate out without notice.

And people said the arrangement was hugely beneficial to Jack.

This was a strange arrangement that backfired in this renter’s face.

