Man Kept Getting Calls From Airport Employees Asking Him To Adjust The Thermostat, So He Started Pretending He Controlled The Temperature

It’s all fun and games until the person on the other end of the line decides to find you.

Imagine your home phone keeps ringing, and every caller insists you control the air conditioning in a nearby airport office.

At first, you try to explain the mistake, but after a while, you start having fun with it.

Would you hang up before things got out of hand? Or would you keep the prank going?

In the following story, a young man finds himself in this exact situation and decides to have fun with people until someone threatens to find him.

Here’s what happened.

Wrong Number at San Antonio International Airport In the mid-eighties, we lived in an apartment in San Antonio, Texas. Landlines were the only real option, so we got one. This was our first apartment as a new couple, so we were excited to have our own phone. In the first six months, we had two or three wrong number calls, but they were very specific in their request. They’d always ask us to turn the temperature up or down.

They finally figured out why it was happening.

That was bizarre enough, but then the calls started coming several times a week. I finally got one caller to explain that she worked in a big office building at the airport for a large company. Their heating and cooling were controlled by the thermostat in the building across the busy four-lane road. It was the same company, but different departments were in the two buildings. She didn’t know why it was like that, but she’d been told to call over whenever it got really hot or cold.

Unfortunately, she made a mistake along the way.

She was nice and professional and promised to fix the little sign next to the phone where somebody had mistakenly written our phone number. Apparently, their last digit was one off from our phone number. The next day, the calls doubled. A different woman explained that they’d received a new company directory of phone numbers that morning, and now everyone knew to call our number to change the temperature. I think the lady I talked to the previous day made a mistake. The new company directory had been distributed to every desk in that building. It was laminated.

He had fun until he messed with the wrong caller.

You can all guess where this is going, right? It took me a bit to convince my wife, but she finally let me have my fun. She did giggle when I’d answer the phone and tell whoever was calling that we had the temperature perfect over here and we weren’t about to screw it up for them. This went on for a couple of weeks, and our friends and neighbors got to witness my response to a few of them. One day, the caller didn’t like my attitude and threatened to come over and talk to me.

After this call, it never happened again.

I pretty much threatened his manhood and laughed that he’d never find me over here. He called back several times, searching for me, and I’d tell him he was getting colder or warmer and then finally say, “See, I still control the temperature.” It just stopped after that. We watched the news for anything about it for a couple of days, but nothing came of it. We never received another call from them. I know what I did wasn’t mature, but I was an eighteen-year-old kid and didn’t realize they could’ve actually found out where I lived and shown up to deliver the beating I deserved. I just got lucky. I’m not saying I regret it; I’m just not quite as proud of it as I used to be.

