Man Offered To Assist A Customer Who Mistook Him As A Store Employee, But She Brushed Off His Kindness And Doubted His Intentions

Being mistaken for a store employee can test your patience, especially with rude customers.

If you were mistaken for a store employee, would you offer to help the other customer anyway, or would you simply explain the situation?

This tall man was shopping for art supplies when another customer demanded his attention.

He was quickly mistaken for a store employee, so he clarified that he doesn’t work there.

Read the full story to find out how the customer responded.

Not a employee just someone trying to help I’m in the art supply aisle, trying to pick out some paint. I’m pretty tall, and there’s this shorter woman pacing nearby. She does that clearing throat thing, like saying “I want your attention.” At first, I ignore it, thinking maybe she’s talking to someone else, but after about the fourth ahem, I look over.

This man thought the customer needed help to reach something on a high shelf.

Now, I’m thinking she needs help reaching something on a high shelf. I say, “Hello, ma’am. Do you need a hand with anything?” She holds up some item and goes, “Do you have more of these in the back?” It then clicked she thinks I work here. For context, I’m wearing black pants and a red long-sleeved shirt. I am holding a basket full of paint, craft supplies, and some frozen meals.

He told her that he doesn’t work in the store, but she expressed her doubt.

The actual employees at this store all wear blue vests with the logo of the store, and most of the time, blue jeans or khakis. So yeah, I don’t know how I was mistaken for a worker. I say, “Oh, I’m sorry, ma’am, but I don’t work here. I thought you needed something off a high shelf.” This woman looks me up and down and says, “Are you sure you don’t work here?”

The customer rudely dismissed him and walked away.

I look at her super confused and gesture to my basket. “Yes ma’am, I don’t work here. I’m just shopping, but I can try and help you find someone who does.” She waves me off kind of rudely and says, “No, don’t bother,” then just walks away. Honestly, I was left standing there like, “Well, okay then…” It’s not crazy or dramatic, but just weird. Lol.

That is strange that she thought he worked there when he wasn’t dressed like an employee.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Yes, exactly!

Lol. This user shares a funny response.

This person narrates a similar story.

Here’s another hilarious comment.

Finally, this person shares an honest observation.

Some people are naturally rude, no matter how kind you are to them.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.