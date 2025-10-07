Man Refused To Leave Work To Help His Parents At The Emergency Department, And Now They’re Calling Him Selfish

Some parents expect their adult children to drop everything the second they call, no matter the circumstances.

So what would you do if your parents insisted you leave work and rush to the emergency room to help translate, even though one of them speaks advanced English and you’re hours away on business?

Would you drop everything and help?

Or would you hold your ground and trust they could handle it themselves?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for not helping my dad at an emergency department because he was with my mum? Before I start, it is in the UK. We are not getting charged for using the emergency. Some pre-story: My dad (late 60s) has high blood pressure due to some past health issues. He also doesn’t speak English. My mum (late 50s) knows English well enough for everyday life and work (she can easily hold a week of 8-hour conferences in English, and her English is at C1 level, which means advanced/proficient user).

The issue is ongoing, but lately has gotten worse.

My dad is currently having an issue where he has been prescribed a new medication, which he has some nasty side effects (dizziness, feeling faint), and he and mum have been battling the doctor to prescribe him a different version of the medication or different medication that is lighter on the system (it exists and is used). However, the doctor responsible for the prescriptions is being difficult and insists that Dad take the medication prescribed. Now to the issue: last Friday, my dad’s side effects were getting worse, and the pharmacy advised against taking the medication due to them, and 111 advised to go to the emergency department. When I say side effects getting worse, he was getting more lightheaded than usual and had an incredibly bad case of migraine. My mum went with him, but she called me asking me to come and help at the emergency department.

They wanted him to help, but he was unable.

I said I am unable to help as I am currently working and not in my usual office (I was in London visiting a client), so I am unable to help as I am very busy. I also mentioned I do not know the full history of the issues Dad has or the medication names, and Dad has an annoying habit of going quiet and not telling the full story. I have also mentioned I don’t understand why Mum can’t handle it herself since she can speak English. She and Dad managed to handle themselves and sort the issues out; however, I was labelled an ******* for not immediately jumping to help, despite my working, and my parents are now being passive-aggressive and dramatic. AITA?

Had he been in town and refused, that would’ve been different, but in this case, he was out of town working.

