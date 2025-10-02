Man Supported His Daughter’s Vegan Lifestyle, But He Flat-Out Refused When She Asked Him To Stop Eating Meat

It can be difficult to compromise if family members have different lifestyles.

If someone in your house were on a vegan diet, would you consider giving up eating meat to support them?

This man fully supports his teenage daughter’s choice to go vegan.

He learned new recipes, bought separate cookware for her, and made sure she felt supported in her diet.

But when she requested him to stop eating meat, he flat-out said no.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for refusing to stop cooking bacon in my kitchen due to my teenage daughters vegan lifestyle? Dad here, old fart, loves his daughter to pieces, but I’m struggling to see eye to eye with my teenager and wife on this one. We’ve always been a meat-eating family. We live in the rural Midwest, and bacon for breakfast is pretty much a given.

This man supported his daughter’s decision to go vegan.

This year, my 14 y/o daughter decided to go vegan, and I jumped onto her support team with enthusiasm. We learned how to substitute ingredients, cook new things, and try new things. I adjusted our budget to include more expensive vegan substitutes for her. None of this has been a problem for me until recently.

But when he cooked bacon in the pan, his daughter was enraged.

She saw me cook bacon in a pan, and then I rinsed it out to load in the dishwasher. She exploded in anger. Teen years, I’m not too fussed about the anger explosion, as I know she doesn’t mean it. She said that that was her pan for vegan food. I was completely floored and said, “Kiddo, this here is a family pan, older than you. It’s not YOUR pan.”

He agreed to buy her frying pans in different colors.

She asked me to purchase her a pan that she can solely use for vegan food. I didn’t want her to feel weird about food, so I said sure, and ordered her a few colored ones that are only for her. The reason they’re colored is so it helps me remember that I’m not to touch them unless I’m cooking vegan. That wasn’t good enough.

His daughter thinks the dishwasher and the fridge are both “contaminated” with animal products.

Now, apparently, the dishwasher is “contaminated” with animal product. And the fridge has “bacon grease fingers” on it because I eat bacon and then touch the fridge. I don’t mean I literally touch the fridge with greasy bacon hands, because I wash my hands, but it’s clearly enough that it upsets my daughter. She’s asked me and her mom to completely stop eating meat at home.

He refused to stop eating meat, but his wife continues to try to convince him to change his mind.

Frankly, I’m on team hell no. Her mom is much more amenable and strongly wants me to consider taking our daughter up on the request. My wife’s reasoning is that both our parents live close, so we can eat meat products there, and that she doesn’t want our daughter to feel uncomfortable in the kitchen.

So now, he declares that he will never stop eating bacon in his house.

My daughter says she is fine with cheese and butter in the fridge, but it’s specifically meat products that make her feel sick. Now, I’m sorry for her, but I feel like she just needs to adapt and live side by side. I’m not going to stop eating bacon in my own house.

Is this dad wrong not to change his diet for his daughter, or is his daughter asking too much?

Support should go both ways in a family.

