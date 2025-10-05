Man Wanted His Girlfriend’s Support During His Mom’s Death Anniversary, But She Acted Like She Didn’t Care

The death anniversary of a parent means a lot to many children.

If you wanted to visit your parent’s grave, would you upset if your partner didn’t want to come with you?

This man was traveling to his hometown with his girlfriend to visit his mom’s grave.

However, he was disappointed with her because she acted like she didn’t want to come in the first place.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for losing my temper at my girlfriend over visiting my mom’s grave on her death anniversary? I (31M) and my GF (29F) have been together for 7 years. Tomorrow is the 4th year anniversary of my mom’s death. The plan was she’d come with me to my hometown today (we’d get there in the evening). It’s closer to the city where she has a work meeting tomorrow morning.

This man told his girlfriend how important it is for him to be able to go to the cemetery.

I told her a few times how important it was for me we go to the cemetery before her train. I also asked multiple times when her train actually leaves, but all I got was “morning.” She only finally checked in the car and said 10 am. I thought ok, that’s fine. We just wake up like an hour earlier. No big deal.

He got hurt because she acted like he forced her to come with him.

Then, she said if she had known earlier about the cemetery, she would have planned differently. Like just going straight from home to the meeting instead of coming with me. That really hurt cause I did tell her before. It felt like she acted like I dropped this last minute or forced her into it. That isn’t true.

He snapped and cursed at her.

Before I got mad, she suggested I could drop her at another station tomorrow that’s closer to the cemetery. Logistically fine, I told her that. But the point wasn’t the station or timing. The problem was I even had to push her about coming to my mom’s grave at all. At that point, I snapped. I told her it’s disrespectful. It felt like I don’t matter. Out of frustration, I even said screw you. After that, we just sat in silence.

She got out of the car crying.

Later, when we passed the airport, she suddenly said she wanted to get out there and just take the train. When she got out, she cried and told me again she already gave a solution with the other station. I said the station was never the issue. It was how little I felt she cared. And honestly, this isn’t the first time. When my mom died 4 years ago, she left to go to a family friend’s 50th birthday party instead of staying with me and my family on the day of the funeral.

Now, he’s thinking about breaking up with her.

I buried that feeling, but moments like this bring it all back. Our relationship has been rocky for a while, and in the car, I kept thinking maybe I should just end it. So… AITA for snapping, swearing at her, and getting so angry?

Should he break up with her?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This is awful, says this user.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, this user has a serious question.

A relationship without empathy cannot stand strong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.