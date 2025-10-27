Man Warned A Family About A Nearby Jellyfish In The Water, But They Blamed Him For Ruining Their Beach Day

A beach day can be fun… until you see some jellyfish swimming around.

If you saw a jellyfish in the water, would you warn other people who were swimming in the water, or would you keep the information to yourself?

This man was on holiday in Spain, enjoying snorkeling with his partner in the clear waters when he spotted a large jellyfish near a family with small children.

He decided to warn them about it.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

AITA for warning a family? My partner (35M) and I (21M) are on holiday in Spain at the moment. We are very much enjoy snorkeling in the crystal clear waters. We went to a remote beach which has no lifeguard and is not very touristy as the beaches where we were staying were packed and too hard to see the water.

This man spotted a huge jellyfish in the water.

We were swimming along the rocky coast, and the water gets quite deep quite fast, but there’s very little current and it’s in a bit of an alcove, so it’s safe for the majority of swimmers. However, when we were swimming, we spotted a giant jellyfish a few metres out. We swam away from it, but then I passed a family who were English. They were swimming that way with two young kids (maybe about 5 or 6?).

He warned the family who was going in the direction of the jellyfish.

I stopped and said to the dad that there was a jellyfish a few metres out that way, but if they stay by the rocks, they would be okay. I said just be wary as it was fairly large and also because there is no lifeguard (so no medical supplies). The kids were also still using floaties, so naturally not the best swimmers. They thanked me and I swam past. It’s noted that the parents didn’t have any goggles.

He heard the parents telling their kids that there were no jellyfish.

Then, about five minutes later, the girls were screaming about jellyfish. I heard the parents exasperatedly say there was no jellyfish and to keep swimming. This is where the issue started. The parents would not stop whispering and glaring at me, and one of them commented I intentionally scared their children.

His partner told him he should not have said anything.

My partner says I should’ve kept it to myself and not said anything. The girls wouldn’t stop saying about jellyfish and they had to get out eventually. But before they did, they were saying they saw jellyfish. The parents were still telling them there was none.

The parents were obviously upset with him for scaring their daughters.

The father was trying to coax the daughter to him. But about two foot away from him were two jellyfish. The daughters refused, and I saw them get out. And the parents are still giving me death glares from across the beach, supposedly for ruining their beach day. I don’t have kids so I can see how that was frustrating, but I didn’t want them to get hurt. AITA?

Did he do the right thing, or should he have stayed quiet?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person asks a serious question.

That’s on them, says this person.

People agree that he did the right thing.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Good intentions are not always recognized by others.

