Man Was Approached By A Stranger Who Was Concerned That A Dog Was In Danger, So He Took A Closer Look And Saw That The Animal Was Fine

State Park drama I was at the local state park recently with my wife and doggos. For context, we’re in the US and not far from the border with Canada. We’re wrapping things up and getting the dogs back in the car when I’m approached by a woman (her car has Canadian plates, if that’s worth anything), and she asks if I know where the park rangers are.

As I start to explain where the ranger station is, she walks me over to a nearby pickup truck. She says that there’s a dog in the truck, and it’s going to die from the heat. I take a look, and: 1) it’s not all that warm. 2) The windows are lowered for air flow. 3) The windows are heavily tinted. 4) The dog looks fine, it’s enjoying barking at passersby. 5) And there’s a bowl of water in the truck.

I tell her it looks like the dog is not in any immediate danger. And I try again to explain to her where the ranger station is, but she’s not having any of that. Apparently, I need to go get a ranger.

As I am walking away, I try saying again that if she’s concerned, she can go to the ranger station. She says that she’s from Canada, and has other things to do and then she wanders off to enjoy the beach.

Some people expect others to solve problems they could easily handle themselves.

