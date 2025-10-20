Man Was Closing Up The Store When A Customer Arrived Five Minutes Past Closing Time, So He Witnessed A Rare Moment Of Courtesy

Some customers are fond of doing last-minute shopping.

If you went up to a store and realized it was closing time, would you barge your way inside to shop anyway, or would you come back another day?

In this story, an employee was closing up his store for the night, when a customer arrived 5 minutes after closing time.

He thought there were only two ways to handle this situation, but it turns out there was another option he wasn’t expecting.

Read the full story below for all the details.

It finally happened. As I was closing up the store tonight, my cashier was getting the last of the carts from the parking lot. A gentleman parked his car and walked towards the door. It is 5 minutes past closing and the doors are wide open. I am thinking I am either going to have to tell this guy, “Sorry, we’re closed,” or wait for him to shop.

This man heard the sweetest little remark from the customer.

Then it happens. He looks at the hours sign posted next to the door and then at his watch. He says “Well, I guess I’ll see you guys in the morning.”

What a pleasant surprise! That man is awesome!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s another similar story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Yup, possible.

Finally, short and simple.

The best customers are the ones who respect employees’ time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.