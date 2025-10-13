Man Was Instructed To Wear A Collared Shirt At The Last Minute, So He Went To The Store And Picked One That Made Everybody Laugh

Work dress codes should be announced well in advance… way in advance!

This man was told, at the last minute, that he had to wear a collared shirt.

As he was three hours away from home, he decided to just go to the store and pick one up.

His choice made everyone laugh and turned an awkward situation into a memorable experience.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Don’t ask me to wear a collared shirt at 9pm for the following morning and not expect a surprise This one is actually pretty funny. I was doing training to become an instructor in a very, very lax job where jeans are a requirement. I was doing training 3 hours away, and they never told us we needed a collared shirt. I was just planning to wear black V-neck shirts all weekend while teaching.

This man was told to wear a collared shirt at the last minute.

However, the night before my 7 a.m. class, at 9 p.m., they texted us and said: “You need to have a collared shirt for tomorrow.” I was like, “Ain’t no way you’re telling me this 3 hours from home.” Irritated, I went to Targét at 9 p.m. and said, “I’m gonna wear a Hawaiian shirt just to be spiteful. They said collared, but not what kind of collared.”

He wore his Hawaiian shirt in front of everyone, and they all laughed.

So, I picked up one and showed up with it the next morning. I took off my jacket and looked my boss square in the eye and said, “Be careful what you ask for.” They all laughed so hard. The students loved it. They loved it. I loved it. And that’s the story of how I ended up with a Lilo and Stitch Hawaiian shirt.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Perfect compliance, says this one.

This comment makes a lot of sense.

This person is encouraging the use of Hawaiian shirts.

Finally, people are loving the story.

When the rules aren’t clear, you can be as creative as you can.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.