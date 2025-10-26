Man Won A Huge Amount Of Money And Decided To Share It With Loved Ones, But He Excluded One Entitled Relative

Money can reveal people’s true colors.

If you won a lot of money, would you keep it all for yourself, or would you share it with your family?

This man won a huge amount of money and wanted to share it with his loved ones.

He planned generous shares for his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and even his mother’s best friend.

But then one relative asked a question that made him change his mind.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to share in a life changing win? I (28M) won a significant and life-changing amount of money, enough where I would never have to think about work again and enough even for my family. My family includes both my parents, my sister and her partner, as well as my brother and his partner. There is also an array of nieces and nephews. I also consider my mum’s best friend as part of the family.

This man wanted to share his winnings to his loved ones.

My intention was to share most of it. My parents could retire and live very comfortably. I planned portions for my siblings’ families and some set aside for my nieces’ and nephews’ futures as well as some for my mum’s best friend.

He arranged a meeting with everyone.

So I organised for everyone to come to the house, have food and some drinks, and go over what my plan was. As people arrived, everyone said congratulations and how happy they were. They were generally just being nice without expectation. My siblings have always been wealthier than me and own their own businesses.

When his brother arrived, his sister-in-law adamantly asked about the money.

Then, my brother and his family arrived. Before I could say hi, my sister-in-law said, “How much you giving us then?” To say the least, I was angry. Regardless of whether I was sharing or not, this was my money.

So, he excluded her from the allocation.

As the evening went on, it kind of festered in me a bit. We got to the discussion of what’s happening with the money. I said, “I have set aside XXXX amount to the nieces and nephews, as well as XXXX to each of you, apart from SIL.” Now, there was some shock.

His family is divided with the decision he made.

My dad thinks that I was completely in the right. I have the money, and I decide where it goes. My mum, on the other hand, thinks because my BIL got his own share, my SIL should, too. For me, I can’t stand entitlement and how she presumed she was to receive something even though I hadn’t said I was sharing. So AITA? Was I petty? They still have a life-changing amount from my brother’s share, but my brother won’t get involved with the matter.

Was he wrong to change his mind after his SIL’s question, or did he make the right decision?

Entitlement can cost people far more than they realize.

