Employee Works On The East Coast, So He Was Confused When He Received A Call From A Customer Asking For Their Pizza To Be Delivered In Indiana

Google may be a good resource, but not everything on it should be trusted.

For example, if you search for a restaurant chain, the first location that pops up may not be the one closest to you.

It’s important to look at addresses and phone number area codes before placing an order.

This man works at an East Coast location of a popular restaurant chain, but one customer who called was outside his location’s delivery area.

How did you get our number… I work at an international restaurant chain associated with “fabulous” anime revolutions. I get a phone call from someone, and do my little spiel. They want to order a pizza for delivery, so I start taking down their information.

This man explained that he works on the East Coast, not in Indiana.

Customer: “I live at [address] in [town], Indiana.” I don’t work at an Indiana location. I work at an East Coast location, which is over a thousand miles away. We also don’t have a large corporate number to call that then filters you to a local store. You call your local restaurant.

He found it baffling that some customers would dial the first number they see on the Internet.

He Googled the number and found a store over a thousand miles away. He called us. trying to order delivery. Not the most obnoxious “I don’t work here” story I’ve ever had, but possibly the most baffling.

The customer clearly needed to call a different number.

Not all Google searches will give you exactly what you want.

