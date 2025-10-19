Man’s Brother Expects Him To Help Pay The Bill On Mother’s Day, But He Refuses Since He Already Took His Mom Out To Dinner

Lack of communication can cause a lot of conflict.

A lot of times people assume everyone is thinking what they’re thinking, and they’re completely caught off guard when they realize that’s not true.

Imagine taking your mom out to dinner on Mother’s Day.

If you and your siblings and their families were all there, how would you expect the bill to be split?

In today’s story, two brothers clearly have different expectations of who is paying the bill on Mother’s Day.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to split the check with my brother on Mother’s Day? This past Mother’s Day, I (M, 34)was the only person available on the actual date of Mother’s Day as my older and younger brothers(36 and 28) were going to be doing stuff with their families, and then we would do something with the entire family the following Thursday. So on Sunday my dad, my mom and I went to a local Mexican restaurant, and I took care of the bill which came out to $54. Then on Thursday we went to my mom’s favorite restaurant.

Here’s how dinner went.

I was one of the first to arrive and I sat down with the mindset of trying to sit next to my younger brother so we could talk, but I was told to by my mom to sit on the other side of the table so that my brothers and their families could sit together which resulted and me sitting next to my 2 nephews. After dinner, my younger brother called from across the table(first time he spoke to me the entire night), and said “How do you want to split it?” Here’s where I might be the jerk: When he said that the first thing I said was “I already took mom out on Sunday.”

His brother didn’t even seem to know how to respond.

He just kind of stared at me, confused, so I repeated, “I already took mom out Sunday and paid $54.” He just continued to stare at me, and I didn’t say anything back. Then I went to the restaurant while he took care of the bill on the tablet thing. Here’s the thing, if I was told beforehand that we were going to split the bill I would’ve been fine with it, but to tell me when the check comes and it be the first and only thing you say to me the entire night rubbed me the wrong way. So, am I a jerk?

I can see the perspective of having already paid, but really, like they said, they needed to discuss the payment situation before dinner instead of after the bill arrived.

Clearly, they both had completely different expectations.

