Man’s Daughter Was Crying After Being Harassed By Boy On A Minecraft Server, So He Found The Boy’s Dad And Told Him When His Son Had Done

Playing games online with friends can be great, but sometimes, you encounter strangers who will ruin the fun.

In today’s story, a dad shares how his daughter was playing on a Minecraft server when a random boy started harassing her for no reason.

That boy just wasn’t expecting her dad to contact his dad.

Let’s read the whole story.

Harass my daughter on Minecraft? You can’t hide from me. So, my daughter, who was about 8 at the time, was REALLY into Minecraft (as most kids are these days). Also desperately wanting to join the Youtube/Let’s Play culture, I had installed some screen recording software that would let her make videos of the games she was playing so she could later upload them to Youtube. Anyways, one day I’m minding my own business when I hear her quietly sniffling over on the computer. I asked her what was wrong, but she didn’t want to tell me so I let it go, but decided to keep an eye on her. A few minutes later, I discovered what was happening; someone was harassing not only her, but also all the other kids playing on whatever server she was on.

It was serious.

This kid (we’ll call him Little Clown, or LC) was saying **** about how he was going to **** my 8 year old daughter (she told him how old she was hoping he would stop),. Also how he was going to hack into her IP and steal all her info, swearing profusely (remember, this is a game for kids), etc etc. By this time, I had gotten my fiancée involved, and she was also obviously quite upset at what a little **** this kid was being.

But they had proof…

We realized that our daughter had been recording the entire incident, and a plan began to form. I started by googling LC’s username. There were several hits immediately, the most interesting of which involved a page where he was publicly applying to be a mod for a server on Minecraft. I was able to learn a lot about him: he claimed to be 15, likes hockey, used to live in Toronto but now lives in Florida. But the bombshell was easily his skype contact info; it was literally firstname.lastname. I know your name now, you little ****.

He was a dad on a mission.

So I head over to Facebook and search for the name. Nothing. Hmmmm. On a hunch, I searched for just the last name, while narrowing my results to only the state of Florida. Several dozen hits. Hmmm. So I have to start combing through each one, until I find what I was looking for: a middle-aged man with the same last name, whose profile indicates he was born in Toronto and now lives in Florida. I FOUND YOUR DAD, YOU LITTLE ****.

From then on, it was easy to teach him a lesson.

I sent him a message on Facebook, asking if he had a son named firstname who goes by his username on Minecraft. Dad confirmed I had the right guy. So my wife begins telling the dad everything that LC was saying to my daughter, and we sent him the recorded video as proof. Radio silence for a few days.

The boy’s parents took action.

Then we got the message back: LC had his computer taken away from him for the entire summer, and had also been lying about his age (he was only 11, I think). His parents were ******* livid with him, and he surely hated the next few months of his life. No one messes with my daughter.

