Mom Buys Him a Second Flight Before He Can Check The First, So He Points It Out In A Family Chat And It Sparks Drama

AITA for telling my mom she bought me a second flight before I had the chance to check the first one? So my mom bought me a plane ticket for a family reunion. A few days before my flight she asked me for my confirmation info. I told her I didn’t have it because she booked the flight, but I did have the times she’d sent. She asked me to check my emails. I did, nothing was there. So I told her “let me call the airline when I get home.” Before I even got home, she hurried and bought a new ticket (which was more expensive since it was last-minute). She sent me the new confirmation number along with a comment about how the ticket was pricier.

Because of that, I sent her money for the ticket and told her: “Mom I just wish you’d told me before buying so we could’ve shopped around together and made sure the times worked with the people dropping me off/picking me up.” She got upset and sent the money back, saying she doesn’t want it. She also told me she was tired of me (and my siblings) making it seem like we’d have done better, as if she’s incompetent.

I was like I don’t think you’re incompetent, I just wanted teamwork since I’m the one flying and if I had done that to you you would’ve been mad at me for not including you. We have some back and forth and eventually she’s just like I’ll keep you in the loop. Fast forward to this morning, I got an email from the airline letting me check in…for the original flight. So now I had two flights. I asked her in the family group chat which one she wanted me to get on. She said she was confused because she called the airline and they told her I didn’t have a ticket, so she bought another one.

Here’s where I might be the AH: in the group chat with my immediate family, I said, “Mom, I checked my emails and didn’t see anything. So I told you I’d call when I got home. But you bought another ticket before I could. Then this morning I got an email about the first flight.” That made her angry, and she messaged me individually about how stressed she was already and that I’m just trying to make everything her fault. So…AITA for pointing out that she bought me a second ticket before I had the chance to confirm the first one again in the group chat?

