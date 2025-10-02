Mom Helps Son With A Family Tree Project For School, But Grandma Is Livid And Embarrassed When She Sees It

Are all family trees created equal?

Obviously not.

Would you be embarrassed of your family tree if you had to complete a family tree project?

In today’s story, a parent helps her child with a family tree project, but when it’s complete, it’s the Grandma who’s embarrassed!

See the story below to learn how it all goes down.

AITA for including all three of my mom’s husbands in my child’s family tree project? My son (8M) had to create a family tree for a school project, and I helped him.

His grandma (my mom) has been married three times — to my dad for 20 years, “John” for 9 years, and “Jerry” for two years and counting. My dad, her first husband, passed away long before my son was born. Her second husband “John” was already in the picture when my son was born and was super involved from the start. He loves my son and does so much for him, even now after he and my mom divorced.

Now, here’s the thing about John…

My son considers him “grandpa” and my dad is “grandpa in heaven.” After my mom and John divorced, she married “Jerry”, her third husband — he’s a nice enough guy, but has never liked children and doesn’t make any effort to interact with my son. When we were making the family tree, my son really wanted to include John as a grandpa on his project in addition to my dad. Again, he is the only grandpa he’s known in real life, and my son loves him dearly. I said that would be ok, but that we should also include Jerry, since Jerry is my mom’s husband now. My son was okay with that, and we had a blast finishing the project!

But then, Grandma came to visit.

Well, my mom came over yesterday and saw the family tree sitting on the counter. She absolutely lost it when she saw that she is attached to three husbands. I explained that my son wanted John included, so I thought it would be best to include Jerry as well. And she started screaming that I should have never done that, that we’re trying to make her look bad, and that she can’t believe I’ve represented her this way.

Now’s here’s the kicker…

Then, she left! I was shocked and have tried reaching out to her since then, but she’s refusing to text or call me back. AITA??

Was this grandmother’s behavior out of line? Let’s read the comments below to find out what Redditors are thinking.

Redditors said “NTA,” and many agreed no family is the same.

People also mentioned the mother’s reaction had nothing to do with the OP.

Others were in disbelief this assignment was still relevant.

And finally, one reader reminded everyone that this project was about the OP’s son — no one else.

This grandmother needs to check herself and apologize for her inappropriate reaction.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.