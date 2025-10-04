Mom Messed Up A Money Transfer So Her Daughter Didn’t Get The Cash She Was Owed, But When Her Mom Was Told, She Got Really Upset

When you agree to drive your sibling around all day if he pays you, it can be a great deal for everyone.

What would you do if your mom was supposed to transfer money from your brother’s account to yours, but she messed it up so that you didn’t get the money and when you told her, she got mad.

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, and even though her mom kept yelling, she held her ground and finally got paid.

AITA for trying to explain to my mom that she’s wrong? I (17F) and my mom (38F) had a disagreement about money.

My bother was supposed to pay me 50 dollars for driving him around.

All of our accounts are connected to our moms so she can transfer money back and forth. She accidentally took 50 from mine and then added back the 50 from my brothers.

I told her that her math isn’t right and that if she took 50 from me and added 50 from my brother then I got nothing in the end.

She said that i was wrong because I spent around 8 dollars in between. I proceeded to say that that’s not how money works if you take 50 away from 100 and add it back then you’re back at 100. Yet she’s still screaming at me that I’m wrong and I don’t know how to do math right.

I tried to ask my dad but she wont allow me to talk to him alone. I kept trying to explain to her that if u take 50 and add the 50 back then I never got paid.

She then started yelling and ended but saying “fine if you wanna bother me so much then ill give you 50 bucks.” AITA?

Take a look at the comments below as well to see what other people think is happening.

