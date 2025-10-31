Mom Of Teenage Boys Is Delighted That Her Sons Are Learning To Cook And Taking Their Nutrition Seriously, But The Boys’ Dad Has Issues With It

The cliche about teenage boys is true – for the most part at least.

They eat and eat and eat, and for the husband of the mom in this story, that’s becoming a problem.

Surprisingly though, they’re not simply eating chips and candy, they’re eating healthy food – and, moreover, they’re learning to cook it for themselves.

AITA for not restricting what my teens eat? We are a family of five. We go through a lot of food anyway, but recently, my teens (both male, aged seventeen and nineteen) have started cooking more and eating less junk. My middle is very health conscious and eats a lot of eggs… well, we all eat a lot of eggs. There are other examples too. Since they cook a lot from scratch instead of spending money on eating out, we are often low on the basics, milk, butter, bread, eggs, etc.

My husband has been complaining that I need to make them eat more things like cereal and ramen. But I don’t believe I should ask them to do that, because both of those things tend to be unhealthy. My husband says I shouldn’t be letting them use up all the ingredients, even though he barely cooks things that need ingredients. Mostly it’s just bread that he uses.

Here’s the thing – before my middle wanted to get healthier, he had a cholesterol scare, and this made him shift to healthier eating. Before the shift, my husband would complain that they’d eat too much pizza, or frozen burritos, or whatever. I don’t know what to do. I’m tired of fighting. I’m tired of working two jobs. I’m tired of him always picking out the worst in the kids instead of focusing on the positives. Am I wrong for NOT telling my kids to eat junk food? AITA?

It’s great that this mom is supportive of her sons’ changed eating habits, and of course encouraging them to eat healthy is important.

So the fact that her husband is complaining they’re not eating more junk food is really unreasonable.

It sounds like he is just looking for something to complain about.

The boys are learning to cook – and more importantly, they’re learning to cook nutritious food.

That is to be commended, not restricted.

If her husband needs something to complain about, he needs to consider what’s so wrong in his own life that he’s picking at his sons’ responsible choices.

He needs to do better.

