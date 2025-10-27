Mom Tells A Heartbreaking Story About Why Her Kids School Doesn’t Allow Shoes That Light Up

School dress codes are nothing new, and they change over the years based on the school and kids’ needs.

This mom was going to buy her daughter some light-up shoes, but she couldn’t wear them to school, and the reason had TikTok in an uproar.

She began the video by saying, “This is how you know that living in America is so ****** up.”

Yikes, that’s one way to start a story.

She goes on to say, “My four-year-old daughter’s school asked us for classroom Crocs. Basically, they would go into class, they would take off their shoes, and they would wear their Crocs.”

Ok, that’s a weird requirement.

Next, she says, “They are meant only for the classroom, so they don’t bring in outside germs.”

I’m not sure shoes are a main source of germs. She goes on, “So, I went to DSW and I found these. Like, I knew she would die. I knew that she would absolutely adore them, and she did. I told her, ‘Hey, why don’t you try them on so we can see how they fit?’ She puts them on…”

She taps the shoes and they light up all over, too cute!

Then she says, “And I had to break it to her that I’m so sorry, we can’t bring those to school. I’m so sorry.”

It isn’t immediately clear why she can’t bring those shoes to school, but the video ends.

It turns out that lots of people in the comments knew the reason. Apparently, light-up shoes are considered a risk in an active shooter event because they could reveal where a child is hiding.

If this is true, that is pretty heartbreaking, but I’m not sure how much safer that would really make anyone.

Check out the video to see for yourself.

@muadana IYKYK. I hate it here. EDIT: for those that are not understanding the point of this post, light up shoes can expose a child that is in hiding from an active shooter. ♬ original sound – dana🇵🇸♥️

The commenters hate that this is a reality. Read a few of them below.

This person is a first-time mom and cried when she heard this.

Kids shouldn’t have to think about this.

Light up shoes were cool in the 90s.

These kids are growing up in a different world.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.