October 31, 2025 at 8:55 pm

Mom Told Her Son To Wear Real Shoes On The Plane, So He Accused Her Of Overreacting And Started A Scene At The Gate

by Benjamin Cottrell

boy playing with toys on a plane

Pexels/Reddit

Traveling with kids can test even the calmest parent’s patience.

When one mom asked her son to swap his flip-flops for real shoes before a flight, she didn’t expect a full-blown argument at the gate.

AITA for scolding my son after he argued about wearing shoes on a plane?

We’re about to get on a plane, and I asked my son to please wear normal shoes instead of his usual flip-flops.

Her son proceeded to make a huge deal out of this.

He started arguing like it was the end of the world, saying it doesn’t matter what he wears and that I’m overreacting.

I got kinda mad and ended up scolding him — maybe more than I should have.

It has this mom questioning whether she took things too far.

Now I’m sitting here thinking… did I overreact, or was it just a normal thing to ask?

I mean, it’s not like I was asking him to wear a tuxedo or something — just shoes so it’s safe and a bit more comfortable on the plane.

I just don’t know if I’m being too harsh or if he’s being unreasonable.

AITA?

In the chaos of air travel, even small debates are likely to become a much bigger deal than they actually are.

What did Reddit think?

Not only are “real shoes” potentially more comfortable, but they’re also safer too.

This commenter agrees that sandals aren’t a good choice for air travel.

Maybe giving her son a compelling reason behind her request would have helped her son understand better.

This user agrees it’s better to give some reasoning.

Ultimately, this mother didn’t ask for much — just a little order before their flight.

It looks like travel stress got the better of everyone in this story.

