Mom Was Changing Her Kid’s Diaper In A Public Restroom, So She Asked The Women In Line To Close The Door

Parents with young children, especially those with disabilities, often face challenges in public places.

Imagine having a 4-year-old who still wears diapers.

If you needed to change their diaper in a public bathroom, would you be upset if the people in line for the bathroom were holding the door open?

This woman was at a busy tourist attraction when she needed to change her disabled kid’s diaper.

However, the bathroom door was wide open due to the line of women waiting for an available cubicle.

She wanted the women to close the door, but now she’s wondering if they misunderstood.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking for a public bathroom door to be closed? I was at a tourist attraction last month, and I keep thinking about this interaction and wondering if I did something wrong without realizing it. The scene was at a busy ladies’ bathroom in a fully air-conditioned building. (One of the buildings you can get ice cream and such at this tourist attraction).

This woman needed to change the diaper of her 4-year-old daughter with disability.

The line for the bathroom is out the door, into the main part of the building. Ladies were standing in the doorway, actively holding the door open. It’s not like there was a door stop holding it open. The problem is I needed to change my disabled 4-year-old’s diaper, and the only changing table was right in line of the bathroom door.

She politely asked the women standing by the door to close it.

I realized this entire building (dozens, maybe even 100 people) could see straight into the bathroom where I was changing my daughter. I asked the women standing by the door to close it for my daughter’s privacy. She’s 4. Yes, she’s still wearing diapers, and yes, she might look like a baby to some people because she’s small. But cognitively, she’s 4!

However, they seemed upset by this request.

It’s bad enough that we have to change diapers out in the open of bathrooms at all. But I understand a diaper change can take up a stall for the time 2 or 3 people could pee, so it makes sense to put them outside of a stall when space is limited. But these women were upset about me asking them to close the door?

She doesn’t understand why they couldn’t close it while she changes her kid’s diaper

It was a fully air-conditioned building, and there was space to move fine if someone needed to come in or out. Am I missing something here? Why would a group of women want so badly to hold a public bathroom door open? Why were they in a huff when I said, “I’m about to change my child’s diaper, and the changing table is right here in sight of the door. Can we just not stand with it wide open for a few minutes?”

Now, she’s wondering if her request was too much.

Maybe they thought I was asking them to not let anyone in until I was done. I feel like that would have been a crazy request though. That’s absolutely not what I meant. So, was I the jerk to ask for the door to just not be held open?

She wanted privacy for her daughter. Did the other women misunderstand?

