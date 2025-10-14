Mother Learns Her Son’s Stepmom Plans To Attend A Special Mother–Son Dinner Without Asking, And Now She’s Wondering If She Should Step In And Say No

Some events are meant to be shared between a parent and child, and it can sting when someone else tries to step in.

So, what would you do if your teenage son had a special mother-and-son dinner and you learned his stepmom was planning to attend without even asking you first?

Would you stay quiet because it’s not your decision? Or would you speak up and risk upsetting someone?

In the following story, one mother grapples with this exact decision and is unsure what to do.

Here’s the full story.

AITA if I tell my son’s step mother she cant go to a mother/son dinner? So, my 15-year-old son has a mother-and-son dinner event with his football team. I’m obviously planning to go, as it’d be a nice bonding time, and well, I’m his mother. Today, my son told me that my ex’s wife was planning to go, but she didn’t say a word to me about it.

She’s not exactly sure how to feel.

In all honesty, I don’t want her to go. Yes, she’s been in my son’s life for the past five years or so, but she’s not his mom, nor did she have the respect to call/text me and ask how I felt about it. Now I want to know how it would look if I politely told her I didn’t want her to go? I’m just really conflicted. AITA?

