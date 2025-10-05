Mother Refused To Let Her Baby Near Her Niece With Head Lice, And Her Family Accused Her Of Being Unreasonable

People usually expect parents to be protective of their babies, but not everyone agrees on what’s worth worrying about.

In one mother’s case, her family thought a lingering lice problem was no big deal, but she saw it as a hard boundary she wasn’t willing to cross.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not letting my niece with head lice spend time with my infant baby? My husband and I are bringing our 5-month-old baby home to visit family, and my niece has head lice.

It’s still an active issue, and they’re still working through treatment.

My mom (who also happens to take care of my niece a lot of the time because my sister is a single mom) says that they are still finding a few eggs on her head and they are doing another treatment this week to hopefully treat it. She’s had the head lice for about 3 weeks.

So when she told her family she wanted to keep her baby away, they treated her like she was crazy.

I told my sister I don’t think it’s smart for my baby to be exposed to head lice, so if she has them we will have to see them another time. My sister got super upset and my whole family is making me feel like I’m being unreasonable in not letting my daughter be around my niece with head lice. AITA?

