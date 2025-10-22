Mother Refused To Let Her Daughter Stay Overnight With Her Ex-Husband And His New Girlfriend, So He Threatened To Fight For Full Custody

Mothers know best when it comes to their child’s well-being and safety.

AITAH for saying no to overnight visits My husband (35) and I (34) have been separated 2 months. For the first 4 weeks, he made no effort to see our 6-year-old daughter. Suddenly, he moved in with a girl he had connected with online a few weeks prior to him moving out. And requested a weekend visit with our daughter a few weeks after moving in with her.

I told him I did not think it was appropriate. The her daughter will spend overnights at a stranger’s house, even if she was his girlfriend. I offered to work with him on seeing her around our plans that had already been made prior to his visitation request. He immediately got defensive and started making threats to just take her and go get full custody of her.

A few days later, he called making more threats with his new girlfriend in the background hyping him up. Telling him he can get full custody, and I can’t stop him from seeing his kid because he has a girlfriend. Again, I offered to work with him on a time to see our child over the weekend, around our already established plans. Again, he was unwilling to discuss anything beyond what he wanted.

For a little background, he has never really had any responsibility for her. When I was at work, she was at daycare. I handled pick up and drop off, and care and needs in the home. If she was sick, I had to take off work to stay with her. If I worked overtime, my family or her older siblings would watch her. This was regardless of his schedule or days off or episodes of unemployment.

