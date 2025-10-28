Mother Skipped Her Daughter’s Homework For One Night, But She Was Surprised To Get A Snarky Note From The Teacher The Next Day

Parenting can be a balancing act between school and home responsibilities.

Would you ever consider letting your child skip their homework on a really busy night?

This woman had a full day of errands, activities, and managing her children’s routines.

As they were all tired, she let her daughter go to bed without checking whether she had homework or not.

The next day, she was surprised to receive a note from her teacher.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not doing my daughters homework for ONE day For context, my daughter is 8 and in 3rd grade. The school year has gone well so far, aside from this one particular day. As soon as I picked her up from school, we had things to get done. We went to the grocery store, another store, a birthday party and then a preschool orientation for her younger brother.

This woman forgot to ask her daughter to do her homework.

By the time we got home, it was 7:45, and we still had not had dinner. By the time dinner was eaten and the kids got ready for bed, it was well past 9 and maybe even 10. It didn’t even cross my mind to have her do homework. The next day, I got a really snarky note from her teacher saying how important homework is, as if I don’t know. The teacher said it was irresponsible this early in the school year to be “skipping” homework.

She explained what happened and promised that it will never happen again.

I explained we had a full day, and usually that doesn’t happen. I also said that it wouldn’t happen again, as long as I could help it. Aside from skipping the homework, I feel as if she’s already in school for 8 hours a day. Why do I have to do over an hour of homework with her every night in third grade? 20 minutes of reading, another worksheet of some sort, doing math flash cards, and then on the computer some math and English.

Now, she’s wondering if her feelings are valid or if she was really in the wrong here.

I’m all for an education, even starting early, but one day of missing homework? I feel like I’m going to have an issue with this teacher this year over something so ridiculous. So, AITA for “skipping” her homework for one day? If so, I’ll just take it for what it is, lol, but I don’t think that really called for her being snarky.

Homework is important, but did the teacher overreact?

One day off does not undermine a child’s education.

